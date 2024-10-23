This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

To make this transition, we are looking for a Data Analyst to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver driven customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

What You Will Do

Be a liaison between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills and data manipulation capabilities.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Partnering with data engineers to define and build simple data models and integrating existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

What You Will Need To Be Successful

Hands-on experience (3- 6 years) in carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Advanced SQL and scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately sophisticated data pipelines

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

WHY JOIN US?

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work environment that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office).

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization.

Career development and mentoring programs.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.