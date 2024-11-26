Data Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About bp

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Responsibilities

Be a link between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and eye for business.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Autonomously implement data analysis. You apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope

You partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models. You integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.

Present results to peers and team members

Collaborates with partners

Mentor others

Qualifications

Essential

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Hands-on experience (typically approx 3- 5 years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches

Advanced SQL knowledge

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines

Strong business insight.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong communication and partner management skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach!

Desired

Advanced analytics degree

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.