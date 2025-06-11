Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

Being part of a digital delivery data group supporting bp Solutions, you will apply your domain knowledge and familiarity with domain data processes to support the organisation. Part of bp’s Production & Operations business, bp Solutions has hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. The data team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of activity from facilities and subsea engineering to logistics.

Let me tell you about the role

A data analyst collects, processes, and performs analyses on a variety of datasets. Their key responsibilities include interpreting sophisticated data sets to identify trends and patterns, using analytical tools and methods to generate actionable insights, and crafting visualizations and reports to communicate those insights and recommendations to support decision-making. Data analysts collaborate closely with business domain collaborators to understand their data analysis needs, ensure data accuracy, write and recommend data-driven solutions and tackle value impacting business problems.

You might be a good fit for this role if you:

Have strong domain knowledge in at least one of; facilities or subsea engineering, maintenance and reliability, operations, logistics.

Strong analytical skills and proven capability in applying analytical techniques and Python scripting to solve practical problems.

Are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community.

Are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and across multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

Apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

What you will deliver

Be a link between asset teams and Technology, combining in-depth understanding of one or more relevant domains with data & analytics skills

Provide actionable, data-driven insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously complete data analysis.

You apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Clean, pre-process and analyse both structured and unstructured data

Develop data visualisations to analyse and interrogate broad datasets (e.g. with tools such as Microsoft PowerBI, Spotfire or similar).

Present results to peers and senior management, influencing decision making

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

MSc or equivalent experience in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

have strong domain knowledge in at least one of; facilities or subsea engineering, maintenance and reliability, operations, logistics.

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches.

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain moderately sophisticated data pipelines.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Good communication and social skills, with the ability to effectively communicate ideas, expectations, and feedback to team members, partners, and customers. Foster collaboration and teamwork

Desired

Advanced analytics degree.

Experience applying analytics to support engineering turnarounds

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



