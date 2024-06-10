Data Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Intent:

Perform and execute day to day activities necessary to support the integrity builds inclusive of quality analysis/assurance before upload to the IDMS & CMMS. Interface with project Information Management and the Central Integrity Management Organization to ensure vendor data quality and completeness.

Responsibilities:

• Apply data standards during cleansing and transformation of Integrity Build data into the IDMS (Inspection Data Management System) & CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System).

• Provide quality assurance (QA) of content to ensure accuracy during cleansing and transformation of Integrity Build data into the IDMS & CMMS

• Work with the Central Data team(s) to identify and deliver improvement opportunities

• Collaborate and coordinate with the Using and Supporting Functions to ensure compliance to strategy, criticality, and data standards

• Maintain proficiency in processes and standards associated with work management

• Data custodian for the integrity build squad, taking ownership of data completeness and structures, utilizing large scale data manipulation

• Identification and troubleshooting of data anomalies, communicating clearly with EPCs and engineers, driving through to resolution

• Delivery and handover of CMMS load-sheets

• Participate in integrity build project retrospectives.

Education:

• Tertiary/ vocational education in technical discipline

Experience & Job Requirements:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

• 5+yrs of relevant technical experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

• Experience working in loading IDMS & CMMS systems

• Familiarity of industry data standards

• Bentley APM /SAP knowledge and Meridium

• The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

• Experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems & IDMS (SAP, Maximo, Meridium, Bentley APM and Excel)

• Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

• Strong background in data management.

• Proficient in reviewing project scope documentation (P&IDs, datasheets, equipment registers Basis of Design) to determine Integrity Build scope

• Working to strict project timelines, with the ability to forecast, estimate, track and manage delivery

• Being flexible to “flow to work” in areas of the greatest need.

Skills:

