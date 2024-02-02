Data Analytics - Ethics & Compliance

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using sound technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.



Role Synopsis

The Risk and Assurance Team promotes an ethical culture and effective compliance risk management across bp. The team forms part of the second line of defence in bp’s system of internal controls and specializes in the day-to-day oversight of business E&C risk management in support of bp’s E&C programme, as well as conducts planned and structured assurance of E&C risks and programmatic activities across bp.

Assurance Managers from the Assurance Team conduct planned, structured, and day-to-day assurance of the E&C programme. The team works closely with other E&C teams and the E&C community to partner throughout its assurance activities. Through its independent lens, the team identifies collective insights shared with E&C, ECLs and business leaders to champion continuous improvement of E&C risk management.

The Data Analyst partners with Assurance Manager to understand the underlying business risk. We then identify the relevant information systems/reporting tools and extract, transform, load, and analyse the data needed to test the efficiency of our risk management and suggest improvements. As the use of technology and data has grown around the world and across our industry, data analytics is increasingly becoming central to how bp performs its assurance reviews.

Key Accountabilities

Partner with assurance managers, other data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to identify, source, cleanse and analyse data needed for assurance purposes.

Develop balanced and repeatable data analytics solutions to support assurance program planning, scoping, planning and execution.

Provide practical, data-driven business and product insights. Typical analysis will include use of data science, natural language processing, and/or machine learning.

Documentation of functional, technical, and source data requirements, including updates to Assurance methodology.

Stay ahead of with evolving technology and identify how it might be applied at bp.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously complete data analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.

Plans and completes substantial aspects of major projects and organizational process improvements. Also, performance manages the delivery.

Starts to develop projects/processes/procedures and implements agreed strategies and policies.

Develop key metrics and data analytics with data standardization and correlation among multiple data sets to identify key trends and potential hot spots to manage E&C risk for planned and structured assurance.

Understanding of the monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used by compliance organizations in highly regulated areas.

Innovative, creative, and inquisitive, with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills.

Self-starter with sophisticated technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Maintain awareness of best practices and regulatory developments in E&C.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Finance

MSc in a quantitative field, preferably statistics, or equivalent professional experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Superb communication and customer management skills. Ability to understand the underlying problem, and effectively communicate sophisticated analytic insights in business language.

5+ years of hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Ability to influence Assurance Managers and business stakeholders to embrace a data driven approach. Train Assurance Managers in relevant digital/data analytics/visualization applications.

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Experience with Azure or AWS, and associated cloud data applications.

Experienced knowledge of relational database and SQL skills.

Scripting experience in python or R.

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI, Spotfire or Tableau.

Knowledge and experience using Artificial Intelligence, automation, and/or machine learning.

Knowledge of SAP business modules is desirable.

Certifications in database development and management is a plus.

Big 4 experience in Data analytics teams is desirable

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.