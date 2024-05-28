Data & Analytics Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The key focus of this role is to help shape Credit Risk function MI and be at the leading edge of data exploration activities to help drive innovation, efficiencies via automated tools, provide valuable insights as well as solve business problems using data.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, it is expected to demonstrate capability and passion for continued professional development, forming part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Key Requirements:

Contribute to the development of current and new Credit MI, metrics, dashboards, and decision tools in order to gain accurate and timely insight into bp’s Credit Risk drivers.

Work closely with Credit and other T&S teams to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making.

Support various technology and systems initiatives.

Develop strong understanding of Credit Risk frameworks as well as acquire strong commercial awareness.

Develop knowledge to build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports to Credit function, bp Senior Leadership Team or the wider organisation.

Understand and utilise machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems.

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results.

Create clear reports/visuals that tell compelling stories with data.

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and improve data collection methods.

Remain up to date with the latest technology, techniques and methods.

Stay curious and enthusiastic about using algorithms and data exploration techniques to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor's degree required – along with a strong business / analytical mindset

5+years of experience in credit research, including work-out/distressed asset experience.

Demonstrated ability be able to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis and MI/Data solutions under pressure.

Prior exposure to commodity trading, credit risk roles.

Experience in database interrogation and analysis tools, such as SQL, Dataiku.

Python coding experience a plus.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Teamworking skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and finding solutions.

Drive and resilience to try new ideas.

Must be willing to work on UK shift (3pm – 12am)

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



