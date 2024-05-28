Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

Data & Analytics Manager will become an active member of the extended global Credit team within bp’s Trading & Shipping business. Your key focus will be to help develop quantitative models and reporting tools and to help shape forward system, data and technology strategies. You will also be at the cutting edge of data exploration activities in order to help drive efficiencies via automated tools, provide valuable insights as well as tackle business problems using data.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, forming part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Contribute to the development of current and new Credit MI, metrics, dashboards and decision tools in order to gain accurate and timely insight into bp’s Credit Risk drivers.

Create, implement, and support credit risk quantitative models for the trading business leveraging a wide variety of mathematical and computer science methods and tools.

Support various technology and systems initiatives.

Develop strong understanding of bp Credit Risk frameworks as well as acquire strong commercial awareness.

Develop knowledge to build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to Credit function, bp Senior Leadership Team or the wider organization.

Understand and utilize machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems.

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results.

Remain up to date with the latest technology, techniques and methods.

Stay curious and enthusiastic about exploring new risk modelling concepts, algorithms and data exploration methods to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Key Requirements:

Strong academic background including at least a Bachelor's degree (Computational Finance, Mathematics, Engineering, Statistics or Physics preferred) or equivalent.

Team-working skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and finding solutions.

Drive and resilience to try new ideas if the first one doesn't work.

Comfort working with ambiguity, framing, and solving problems in an iterative manner.

Ability to deliver effectively against BP’s values and expectations against near and long-term objectives.

Positive attitude and curious mind.

Experience in any of the following software development environments: Python / Power BI Stack / Dataiku platform

Demonstrated ability to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis and MI/Data solutions under pressure.

Good understanding and proven commercial experience using machine learning techniques.

Must be willing to work on UK shift (3pm – 12am)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



