Job summary

Working alongside business partners in C&P, DataWorx, I&E, GBS and Castrol’s PUs, HUBs, Functions and Markets to manage the change, the adoption and the sustainability of the Castrol Data eco system.



Behaviours to drive the strategic transformation, ensuring that the end state across all Data areas are sustainable and operationally are aligned to expectations of the Digital Business Strategy.



Role is fluent in operating agile methodology and can act as an SME, product owner or scrum master based on the subject and/or scale of project.

Key Accountabilities

Across all data areas across all major ERPs, source systems and digital landscape:

Manages the Design of the Castrol data eco system, ensuring sustainability and agile CI through-out its lifecycle, documented and supported by the Data Management Framework.

Governs the Data Management Framework repository (Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Modelling, data compliance and data security) for all data areas across all the main ERPs and source systems and digital landscape.

Governs data challenges for digital, Operational MI and Analytics defined by C&P, CVP&E, DataWorx, I&E, GBS and Castrol’s PU, HUB, Functions and Markets and applies knowledge of end to end Digital, Analytics and Data strategic view of the Data Management framework, across all impacted functions/business areas and hand-offs to ensure accuracy, a balanced digital or data solution is designed, which optimises business performance and supports excellence in the Castrol customer offer.

Acts as an Integrator for interfacing internal and 3rd party data connected to the Castrol Data Fabric ensuring alignment to the Castrol strategic digital agenda and supports the capability of the future.



Summary Decision Rights

Recommend the above to Digital Operational Excellence Manager and to business stakeholders

Recommend CI opportunities, capability development and toolkit to the Digital Operational Excellence Manager and business stakeholders



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Degree level education in analytical field, preferably engineering (or 10 yrs+, relevant experience)

Experience

Demonstrable deep experience of successfully delivering ERP data strategy and ETL transformation as part of a major ERP implementation and major business transformation projects.

Deep understanding in multiple Data areas and the integration points with other data and process areas to ensure successful delivery of end to end with relevant experience in data modelling, data lineage, data normalisation and data process design.

Deep understanding of turning data into insights to demonstrate end to end lineage and normalisation demonstrating fluent use of queries, data models and Power BI.

Be able to bring an insightful story and speak with confidence in owned area.

Tenacious in getting issues resolved and collaborative solution-oriented thinking while balancing Digital Business strategy and Data Management frameworks.

Skills & Competencies