At bp, we have a solid focus on digital to drive operational efficiencies, empower our workforce, and increase the customer experience. Data & Analytics play a meaningful role in allowing for better and faster decision-making by unleashing insights and crafting business impact through data. In this role, the Data & Business Insights Manager will lead a team of business analysts who will engage with partners to capture key data analytics requirements to support Castrol’s strategy, translate them into requirements from user stories, and manage their development and deployment cycle.

Leverage data to provide meaningful insights to the Americas leadership team to make well-informed business decisions

Engage with collaborators to capture key data analytics requirements to support Castrol’s strategy, translate them into user stores, ensure they are prioritized and embedded into the Data Analytics roadmap, and manage their development and deployment cycle.

Manage the development and performance of the order to cash, customer, product and cost to serve BI portfolio

Support the Americas leadership team to develop overall team capability on digital and data behaviour improvement and build an insight driven culture

Deploy bp compliant analytics tools and assure they operate well, promote a good user experience and are continually improved

Ensure the accurate data architecture is in place to accommodate business needs

Lead business analysts to provide standard and tailor-made dashboards to drive business decisions.

Interact with service partners to ensure all data reporting requirements are aligned with business needs

Engage with the broader bp global digital teams and Data & Analytics community to ensure Americas is represented in all global developments

A bachelor's degree is crucial

Data Analytics courses and certificates are a bonus (e.g., Microsoft Data Analyst)

The right candidate for this role has a balance between business (Sales, Marketing, O2C, Supply Chain) and data analytics experience (crafting artifacts that use data to drive performance). The candidate must understand the business strategy and how it can benefit from analytics while being able to translate that into clear uses stories to be implemented by the Data and MI Team.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($131K - $187K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Location: We have a strong preference for this role to be hybrid based out of our office in Wayne, NJ but would be open to considering remote working from other geographies for the right candidate.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.