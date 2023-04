Job summary

Ideal locations for the successful candidate will be: New York, Boston, New Jersey, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, NC, Richmond, VA, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Seattle



Role Synopsis:

Data Center cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol. With our advanced immersion cooling technology, we aim to transform the industry by driving the adoption of immersion cooling as a pathway to sustainable data center operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

As the Data Center Business Development Manager you are responsible for developing new customer and partnership opportunities for the data center cooling market, building a robust customer pipeline. You will be reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, co-located with the PU team. You will be the local champion, responsible for developing Castrol’s immersion cooling business in the US which serves as a lead market for the industry globally. Therefore, the role involves you working with global markets and sharing standard processes. You will have a particular focus on growing Castrol’s business in the immersion cooling fluid market for data center and edge applications in agile and innovative ways requiring creativity, willingness to challenge the status-quo, a self-starter mentality and leadership skills to strengthen the team.

Key Accountabilities:

Be the local SME and champion for the growth territory, engaging, aligning and energizing key partners in the PU and supporting functions

Lead immersion cooling business development efforts in the US, building a robust customer pipeline and lead customer and partners along the full buying journey delivering strong growth for Castrol

Lead development of new partnerships with regional immersion cooling players and support of partnerships with global companies

Work closely with the PU to develop the business case, marketing plans and sales plans

Transfer internal and external standard process from other markets and share local best practice with the global organization

Champion the new business area within the PU and transfer knowledge to existing sales teams, serving as a leader for this opportunity

Build strong customer and market understanding relevant to the market to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities

Bring strong commercial acumen and a business development approach to the program, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network

Support global offer development and local offer deployment in the immersion cooling territory

Education:

Bachelors’ Degree with 7 years’ experience or High School Diploma with a minimum of 10 years’ relevant experience

Critical Criteria:

Experience in commercial roles focused on generating growth within an offer development, commercial development, business development or innovation/start-up context

Strong knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry, ideally within facility and cooling solutions for data centers

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers, or driving change in an organization

Desirable Criteria:

IT solution architecture experience desired

Bachelor’s Degree

Experience in dealing with uncertainties

Experience in managing small high-performance teams