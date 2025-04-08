Data Center Business Development Manager (Data Centre Market Development Executive)

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the role

Data Center thermal management is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol. With our new liquid cooling technology, we strive to transform the industry by driving the adoption of liquid cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions. You will be developing new customer and partnership opportunities for the data center cooling market building a robust customer pipeline. Reporting to the ASPAC Data Centre Market Development Manager in a newly set-up team, you are the local champion (for Malaysia), responsible for developing Castrol’s liquid cooling business in the South Asian market. The role involves you working with global markets and sharing best approaches. You will have a particular focus on growing Castrol’s business in the liquid cooling fluid market for data center and edge applications in agile and innovative ways challenging the status-quo, a self-starter mentality and leadership skills to strengthen the team.

Accountability:

Be the local SME and champion for the growth territory, engaging, aligning and energizing key partners in the performance unit (PU) and supporting functions

Lead liquid cooling business development efforts in South East Asia building customer pipeline and lead customer and partners along the full buying experience delivering strong growth for Castrol

Lead development of new partnerships with regional liquid cooling players and support of partnerships with global companies

work closely with the PU to develop the business case, marketing plans and sales plans

Transfer internal and external best approach from other markets and share local best practice with the global organization

Own the new business area within the PU and transfer knowledge to existing sales teams, serving as a leader for this opportunity

Build strong customer and market understanding relevant to the market to ensure customer centric focus in all commercial activities

Bring strong commercial competence and a business development mentality to the programme, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network

Support global offer development and local offer deployment in the liquid cooling territory

Requirement

Degree level or equivalent professional qualifications / experience

Experience in business development, commercial roles focused on generating growth within offer development, commercial development, business development in corporate or start-up setting

Knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry, ideally within facility and cooling solutions for data centers

IT solution architecture experience desired

Shown ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers, or motivating change in an organisation

Leading uncertainties and ability to excel in VUCA environments

Ideally, experience in leading small high-performance teams

This role requires travelling around in Malaysia (based in KL) and to neighbouring around Aspac including Singaopre and Indonesia.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the mentality of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



