Data Center Business Development Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the strategy development for products/offers/categories for a specific market, assisting with implementation activities, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and ensuring alignment with business priorities and requirements.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
🚀 Join Castrol's Data Centre Cooling Revolution! 🌐
Be the catalyst for change as our Data Centre Business Development Manager. Dive into the heart of innovation with our immersion cooling tech, driving sustainable data centre operations in line with bp's Net Zero goals.
🌍 Lead Castrol's Europe charge in the immersion cooling fluid market for data centres and edge applications. Your creativity, leadership, and self-starter mindset will shape the future.
🔗 Collaborate globally, break boundaries, and enjoy an agile, high-impact environment. Join our dynamic team for unmatched personal growth and development.
💡 Ready to shape the future of data centre cooling? Join us and redefine the industry with key players in data centres, IT, and global tech giants. Let's revolutionise together. 🚀
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.
Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.