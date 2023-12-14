Data Center Business Development Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for supporting the strategy development for products/offers/categories for a specific market, assisting with implementation activities, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and ensuring alignment with business priorities and requirements.



Job Description:

🚀 Join Castrol's Data Centre Cooling Revolution! 🌐

Be the catalyst for change as our Data Centre Business Development Manager. Dive into the heart of innovation with our immersion cooling tech, driving sustainable data centre operations in line with bp's Net Zero goals.

🌍 Lead Castrol's Europe charge in the immersion cooling fluid market for data centres and edge applications. Your creativity, leadership, and self-starter mindset will shape the future.

🔗 Collaborate globally, break boundaries, and enjoy an agile, high-impact environment. Join our dynamic team for unmatched personal growth and development.

💡 Ready to shape the future of data centre cooling? Join us and redefine the industry with key players in data centres, IT, and global tech giants. Let's revolutionise together. 🚀

Be the local SME and champion for the growth territory, engaging, aligning and energising key partners in the PU and supporting functions

Lead immersion cooling business development efforts in the Europe building a robust customer pipeline and manage customer and partners along the full buying journey delivering strong growth for Castrol

Lead development of new partnerships with regional immersion cooling players and support of partnerships with global companies

Work closely with the PU to develop the business case, marketing plans and sales plans

Transfer internal and external best practice from other markets and share local best practice with the global organisation

Champion the new business area within the PU and transfer knowledge to existing sales teams, serving as a leader for this opportunity

Build strong customer and market understanding relevant to the market to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities

Bring strong commercial competence and a business development attitude to the programme, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network

Support global offer development and local offer deployment in the immersion cooling territory

Essential Experience

Experience in commercial roles focused on generating growth within offer development, commercial development, business development in corporate or start-up setting

IT solution architecture experience desired

Proven ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers, or inspiring change in an organisation

Experience in dealing with uncertainties and ability to excel in VUCA environments

Ideally, experience in leading small high-performance teams

Ideally, knowledge and well-developed networks in data centre / IT industry, ideally within facility and cooling solutions for data centres

Education

Degree or equivalent experience professional qualifications / experience with 15plus experience

Why Join our team !

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!!



