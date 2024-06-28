This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Data Center cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol. With our immersion cooling technology, we strive to transform the industry by driving the adoption of immersion cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

As the Data Center Business Development Manager you are responsible for developing new customer and partnership opportunities for the data center cooling market, building a robust customer pipeline.

You will be the local champion, responsible for developing Castrol’s immersion cooling business in the region. The role involves you working with global markets and sharing best practices. You will have a particular focus on growing Castrol’s business in the immersion cooling fluid market for data center and edge applications in agile and innovative ways requiring creativity, willingness to challenge the status-quo, a self-starter mentality and leadership skills to strengthen the team.

Be the local SME and champion for the growth territory, engaging, aligning and energizing key customers in the PU and supporting functions

Lead immersion cooling business development efforts building a robust customer pipeline and lead customer and partners along the full buying journey delivering strong growth for Castrol

Lead development of new partnerships with regional immersion cooling players and support of partnerships with global companies

Work closely with the PU to develop the case, marketing plans and sales plans

Transfer internal and external best practice from other markets and share local best practice with the global organization

Champion the new business area within the PU and transfer knowledge to existing sales teams, serving as a leader for this opportunity

Build strong customer and market understanding relevant to the market to ensure customer-focus in all commercial activities

Bring strong commercial competence and a business development approach to the programme, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Represent Castrol within relevant industry groups and extent Castrol industry network

Support global offer development and local offer deployment in the immersion cooling territory

Degree or equivalent experience professional qualifications

Experience in commercial roles passionate about generating growth within offer development, commercial development, business development in corporate or start-up setting

Knowledge and well-developed networks in data center / IT industry, ideally within facility and cooling solutions for data centers

IT solution architecture experience desired

Consistent track record to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers, or inspiring change in an organisation

Experience in dealing with uncertainties and ability to excel in VUCA environments

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



