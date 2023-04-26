Data Center Senior OEM Liaison

Job summary

Responsible for supporting product development through managing a portfolio of development/investigation projects involving the design and development of new products and test methods, using sound technical capabilities to report on and deliver specifications for products that have new or improved performance features or cost advantages, ensuring the delivery of key milestones.

Purpose of role



To represent bp Castrol at the technical departments of data center and energy storage customers selected for business development under thermal management Fluids. To provide access to, and develop relationship with, the technical departments of target customers and component suppliers to gain insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future hardware, and to present bp's technical offer and capabilities to the customer. To gain advantage for bp through the relationships and reputation formed.



Key Results/ Accountabilities

Develop and maintain the relationships with key technical groups at target data center and energy storage customers; act as the first point of contact at working level to represent bp Lubes technology with OEM technical departments.

Present technical data to OEM’s to support ongoing technical dialogues and to support product approvals.

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.

Act as subject matter expert within applied science’s research and development teams on (appropriate) OEM trends, strategies etc.

Develop new relationships with customers to specifically promote bp’s capabilities in thermal management fluids and support new business development.

Develop insights into OEM’s needs and proactively identify opportunities to work with OEM’s in support of bp lubricants business strategy into data center cooling.

Support bp approval process to make sure that the required approvals can be achieved according to agreed milestones.

Develop lubricant technology offers in conjunction with the responsible Applied Science development teams and support the bp businesses and be able to strongly influence the OEM to engage in such technology offers.

Liaise with various cross-functional teams (global Driveline & EV Fluids Liaison, regional technology, regional marketing, regional business) to make sure that bp’s product range is compliant to OEM’s and bp’s integrity rules.

Key stakeholder interfaces include

Technical cotacts at data center and energy storage customers

Business and global OEM liaison team

Product development technologists

Technology deployment

Experience & Expertise

Essential:

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline

In-depth understanding of the data center and energy storage industry, especially in the areas relating to thermal management

Strong communication skills to build trust and collaborations with development partners

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects that involve both external and internal stakeholders

Knowledge in lubricants application, formulation and production

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Desired: