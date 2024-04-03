This role is not eligible for relocation

Data Centre cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol!

With our advanced immersion cooling fluid technology, we aim to transform the industry by driving the adoption of immersion cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

As the Data Centre Offer Development Manager you will be leading the development and management of innovative offers in the data centre thermal management market.

You will be working closely with business development, OEM management, solutions and technology teams as well as customers and partners to identify and test innovative offers that help achieving Castrol ambitions.

Your aim will be to develop differentiated offers and service solutions for customers across the full value chain of data centre cooling. You will manage to full process from idea to market introduction and initial scaling of offers.

This role will require you to develop strong market insights and translate them into an offer development pipeline. Therefore, a strong interest in IT and data centre technology is required.

The ideal candidate looking to continuously learn and develop, shows great attention to details and enthusiastic about technology innovations.

You will be sitting in the global data centre fluid team reporting into the head of the data centre business.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop strong market insights and translate them into ideas for new offers

Taking new offers from idea stage to launch in the market through a process of rapid idea testing and agile development

Manage initial scaling of new offers and develop strong toolkits, training and guidance for execution of offers by regional and global teams

Design innovative commercial models underpinning offers

Creative management of budgets, timelines and resources

Work closely with marketing teams and external agencies in development of strong value propositions, marketing materials and launch plans

Manage cross-functional project teams

Bring strong commercial savvy and a growth mindset to the program, helping to ensure profitable, material, long-term growth

Transfer knowledge to internal teams and work with technology team to shape Castrol's technology pipeline

Essential Experience:

Education

Degree level or equivalent experience

Experience

Offer development experience in B2B environment (3 years +) with track record of delivery innovative value propositions

Shaping and framing idea through conceptual and analytical thinking

Ability to develop strong business cases in collaboration with finance teams

Ability to develop persuasive offers and communicate and sell them to customer's commercial and technical teams

Hands-on mentality and ability to think out-of-the-box

Track record of delivery – bringing new concepts or offers to customers

Affinity and experience in working with information technology

Skills & Competencies

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Offer development

Project management

Customer / partner relationship management

