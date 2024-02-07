Data Cleansing Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Grade HResponsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of data management control and undertaking a range of master data management activities to support implementation of new data management processes, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to meet BP's requirements.



Key Accountabilities

Data Cleansing & Integration Project Delivery: Act as the senior data cleansing SME and delivery lead, responsible for executing high visibility data programs of work, ensuring timely project delivery in accordance with Change Management Methodology rules and principles in a challenging, fast paced environment.

FDO Data Change Management Methodology: Support the Data Cleansing Manager in defining and rolling out the approach for data sourcing, data ingestion, collaboration & product delivery for deployments, mass changes and data cleansing initiatives.

Data Cleansing & Integration Technical Leadership: Provide guidance to the data cleansing team and the programs of work, of the right technical approach (sourcing & ingestion) to deliver the data cleansing or integration projects to minimize risk.

Data Quality: Collaborate closely with the DQ team to define and document the data quality rules and execute related test scenarios.

Data Governance: Work closely with the DG team to secure business buy-in for data updates required for data quality improvement.

Data Sourcing: Identify optimum sourcing & integration approach ensuring clarity of data requirements, working with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables. Ensure an accurate representation of the source system is landed within an analytics environment with only essential changes (e.g. data formats) effected in a controlled way. Contribute to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary which creates – over time – a defined list of data sources which indicate best versions (golden copies)

Data Ingestion: Move and combine data from one or more sources through the creation of sustainable integration routines & methods. Deploy and maintain development standards and blueprints across a range of integration techniques and technologies Identifies risks, dependencies, problems, challenges and complexities with the deployment of architecture, technology and development standards

Data Collaboration: Work with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning. Work with data modelling community to ensure data is transformed in line with canonical data modelling aspirations (linked to Business Information Model). Work with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

10+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data management, quality, and cleansing

Deep experience of delivering data large scale data cleansing, integration & migrations cleansing programs based on established technical data change methodologies

Extensive Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures

Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as SAP Migration Cockpit, LSMW, MASS etc.

Deep experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel, PowerBI, Python etc.

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/buy-in for data transformation agenda

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, , Team management, Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data management, data analytics space

Desirable criteria

Understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing



