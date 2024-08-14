This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



Role Synopsis

The role of Data Cleansing Analyst is a key position within the FDO’s Data Cleansing team. This is an important role in executing the data cleansing initiatives and working closely with internal cross functional Teams to gather missing information’s to prepare Data load files to upkeep the key master Data attributes aligned with the data standards

Data Cleansing & Integration Project Delivery: Working on the assigned tasks and connecting with multiple Team/source to capture missing information’s

FDO Data cleansing methodology: Helping the project Team with best practices to prepare cleansing file by mapping the key technical fields in data load file.

Data Cleansing & Integration Technical Guidance: Good to have SAP end-user experience to ensure familiar with SAP terminologies and understand the key value mapping concept

Data Quality: Working with Data quality Team on multiple scenarios to understand current state of Data quality.

Data Sourcing: Contribute to gather missing information data attributes from multiple sources with 100% accuracy

5+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as master Data Analyst, quality, and cleansing

Experience in delivering data cleansing/migration initiatives

Experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel.

Hands on experience in Mass change or creation of Master Data in SAP landscape

Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as LSMW, MASS etc. Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures

Working with cross functional Teams to gather inputs into Data cleansing file

Soft skills: Ready to take new challenges, Active listening and collaboration.

Understanding of Master Data domain

Proficient in Excel to maintain and gather information to prepare Data load files

About Global Business Services (GBS)

Global Business Services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving operational excellence and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. We are a transformational engine continuing our focus on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp, and these are underpinned by operational excellence, process conformance and a robust controls framework.

We do this through eight functional areas:

customer

finance

procurement sourcing to contracting (S2C)

trading & shipping (T&S) and settlements

control and financial planning

people & culture services

digital solutions and transformation

finance ERP transformation

Our purpose and goals are:

Delivering innovative and transformative business solutions across our eight functional areas from the advantaged locations of the GBS hubs and connected cities.

Creating a digitally enabled organization by leveraging technology and innovation to enhance value through drivers of growth, productivity and process resilience.

Continuing to smoothly transition business activities to GBS from across bp, including insourcing activity into our GBS hubs.

There are three primary GBS Centers in Kuala Lumpur, Pune, and Budapest, seven connected cities in Houston, Mexico City, London, Istanbul, Cape Town, Shanghai, and Melbourne.

Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

About the Finance Data Office (FDO)

The newly created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within GBS but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:

Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC)

Global Business Services (GBS)

Planning and Performance Management (PPM)

Procurement

Tax

Treasury

Our purpose is to put the right data, in the hands of the right people, at the right time and do this through:

management of our data assets and integrations

ownership and governance of the data quality agenda and data standards

Finance data strategy

risk and control oversight of our data estate, including data privacy and identity and access management

driving data policy

providing analytics and insights services through our center of excellence

Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.

As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.



