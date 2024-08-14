Entity:Finance
The role of Data Cleansing Analyst is a key position within the FDO’s Data Cleansing team. This is an important role in executing the data cleansing initiatives and working closely with internal cross functional Teams to gather missing information’s to prepare Data load files to upkeep the key master Data attributes aligned with the data standards
Data Cleansing & Integration Project Delivery: Working on the assigned tasks and connecting with multiple Team/source to capture missing information’s
FDO Data cleansing methodology: Helping the project Team with best practices to prepare cleansing file by mapping the key technical fields in data load file.
Data Cleansing & Integration Technical Guidance: Good to have SAP end-user experience to ensure familiar with SAP terminologies and understand the key value mapping concept
Data Quality: Working with Data quality Team on multiple scenarios to understand current state of Data quality.
Data Sourcing: Contribute to gather missing information data attributes from multiple sources with 100% accuracy
5+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as master Data Analyst, quality, and cleansing
Experience in delivering data cleansing/migration initiatives
Experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel.
Hands on experience in Mass change or creation of Master Data in SAP landscape
Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as LSMW, MASS etc. Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures
Working with cross functional Teams to gather inputs into Data cleansing file
Soft skills: Ready to take new challenges, Active listening and collaboration.
Global Business Services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving operational excellence and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. We are a transformational engine continuing our focus on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp, and these are underpinned by operational excellence, process conformance and a robust controls framework.
There are three primary GBS Centers in Kuala Lumpur, Pune, and Budapest, seven connected cities in Houston, Mexico City, London, Istanbul, Cape Town, Shanghai, and Melbourne.
Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.
GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.
About the Finance Data Office (FDO)
The newly created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within GBS but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:
Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.
As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.
