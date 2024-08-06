Data Cleansing Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



Key Accountabilities

Data Cleansing & Integration Project Delivery: Responsible for executing high visibility data programs of work, ensuring timely delivery of the task assigned by Data Cleansing manager and well versed with Data load solutions in SAP: SAP migration cockpit/LSMW data load and LSMW template creation for Data load in SAP

FDO Data Change Management Methodology: Helping Data cleansing manager to define the approach to cleanse the data through Mass change functionality and help to prepare data cleansing strategy.

Data Cleansing & Integration Technical Guidance: Should have good understanding SAP landscape and data flow to underlying systems/consumed systems to avoid any data sync up issues.

Data Quality: Collaborate closely with the DQ team to define DQ rules through the requirements for better visibility of existing data quality.

Data Governance: Work closely with the DG team to ensure respective governance is being obtained before making any changes in the system and to ensure necessary data load testing are performed in test systems

Data Sourcing: Contribute to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary which creates – over time – a defined list of data sources which indicate best versions (golden copies)

Data Ingestion: Working closely with DG Team and project Team on Data harmonization by moving and combining data from one or more sources through the creation of balanced integration routines & methods.

Experience and Job Requirements:

8+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data management, quality, and cleansing

Experience of delivering data initiatives (such as cleansing, integration & migrations) based on established technical data change methodologies

Experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel/PowerBI etc.

Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as SAP Migration Cockpit, LSMW, MASS etc. Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures

Work experience with internal cross functional Teams

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving etc

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and new technologies in data management, data analytics space

Desirable criteria

Understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes

Proven experience in delivering data cleansing projects with given timelines

About Global Business Services (GBS)

Global Business Services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving operational excellence and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. We are a transformational engine continuing our focus on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp, and these are underpinned by operational excellence, process conformance and a robust controls framework.

We do this through eight functional areas:

customer

finance

procurement sourcing to contracting (S2C)

trading & shipping (T&S) and settlements

control and financial planning

people & culture services

digital solutions and transformation

finance ERP transformation

Our purpose and goals are:

Delivering innovative and transformative business solutions across our eight functional areas from the advantaged locations of the GBS hubs and connected cities.

Creating a digitally enabled organization by leveraging technology and innovation to enhance value through drivers of growth, productivity and process resilience.

Continuing to smoothly transition business activities to GBS from across bp, including insourcing activity into our GBS hubs.

There are three primary GBS Centers in Kuala Lumpur, Pune, and Budapest, seven connected cities in Houston, Mexico City, London, Istanbul, Cape Town, Shanghai, and Melbourne.

Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

About the Finance Data Office (FDO)

The newly created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within GBS but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:

Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC)

Global Business Services (GBS)

Planning and Performance Management (PPM)

Procurement

Tax

Treasury

Our purpose is to put the right data, in the hands of the right people, at the right time and do this through:

management of our data assets and integrations

ownership and governance of the data quality agenda and data standards

Finance data strategy

risk and control oversight of our data estate, including data privacy and identity and access management

driving data policy

providing analytics and insights services through our center of excellence

Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.

As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



