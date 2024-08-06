Data Cleansing Lead

Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Data Cleansing & Integration Project Delivery: Responsible for executing high visibility data programs of work, ensuring timely delivery of the task assigned by Data Cleansing manager and well versed with Data load solutions in SAP: SAP migration cockpit/LSMW data load and LSMW template creation for Data load in SAP
FDO Data Change Management Methodology: Helping Data cleansing manager to define the approach to cleanse the data through Mass change functionality and help to prepare data cleansing strategy.
Data Cleansing & Integration Technical Guidance: Should have good understanding SAP landscape and data flow to underlying systems/consumed systems to avoid any data sync up issues.
Data Quality: Collaborate closely with the DQ team to define DQ rules through the requirements for better visibility of existing data quality.
Data Governance: Work closely with the DG team to ensure respective governance is being obtained before making any changes in the system and to ensure necessary data load testing are performed in test systems
Data Sourcing: Contribute to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary which creates – over time – a defined list of data sources which indicate best versions (golden copies)
Data Ingestion: Working closely with DG Team and project Team on Data harmonization by moving and combining data from one or more sources through the creation of balanced integration routines & methods.
Experience and Job Requirements:
8+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data management, quality, and cleansing
Experience of delivering data initiatives (such as cleansing, integration & migrations) based on established technical data change methodologies
Experience in manipulation of large data sets in tools such as Microsoft Excel/PowerBI etc.
Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as SAP Migration Cockpit, LSMW, MASS etc. Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, SAP ECC and associated data structures
Work experience with internal cross functional Teams
Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving etc
Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and new technologies in data management, data analytics space
Desirable criteria
Understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes
Proven experience in delivering data cleansing projects with given timelines
Additional Information
About Global Business Services (GBS)
Global Business Services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving operational excellence and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. We are a transformational engine continuing our focus on seamless customer experiences, digital and innovation, data insights & analytics and agile integration across bp, and these are underpinned by operational excellence, process conformance and a robust controls framework.
We do this through eight functional areas:
customer
finance
procurement sourcing to contracting (S2C)
trading & shipping (T&S) and settlements
control and financial planning
people & culture services
digital solutions and transformation
finance ERP transformation
Our purpose and goals are:
Delivering innovative and transformative business solutions across our eight functional areas from the advantaged locations of the GBS hubs and connected cities.
Creating a digitally enabled organization by leveraging technology and innovation to enhance value through drivers of growth, productivity and process resilience.
Continuing to smoothly transition business activities to GBS from across bp, including insourcing activity into our GBS hubs.
There are three primary GBS Centers in Kuala Lumpur, Pune, and Budapest, seven connected cities in Houston, Mexico City, London, Istanbul, Cape Town, Shanghai, and Melbourne.
Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of challenging objectives and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.
GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape bp’s future. All roles in GBS offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.
About the Finance Data Office (FDO)
The newly created Finance Data Office (FDO) operates within GBS but with a remit across all parts of the global Finance function across bp, including the following primary pillars:
Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC)
Global Business Services (GBS)
Planning and Performance Management (PPM)
Procurement
Tax
Treasury
Our purpose is to put the right data, in the hands of the right people, at the right time and do this through:
management of our data assets and integrations
ownership and governance of the data quality agenda and data standards
Finance data strategy
risk and control oversight of our data estate, including data privacy and identity and access management
driving data policy
providing analytics and insights services through our center of excellence
Furthermore, as bp embarks on its major ERP transformation journey, we are responsible for defining the data definitions and strategy for the new target platforms and enabling the transition journey therein.
As a multi-disciplinary team, we work collaboratively across our teams, partnering with other business teams, and are spread across our GBS locations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.