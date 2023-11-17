Data Cleansing Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Subsurface Group



Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



The role of Data Integration & Cleansing Manager is a senior-level position within the FDO’s Data Management team. This is an important role in establishing data change methodology to drive data integration and cleansing for the FDO. The role is responsible for leading and executing the data integration and cleansing agenda including data sourcing, data ingestion, data collaboration, project delivery and data product delivery.

FDO Data Change Management Methodology: Define and document a data change management approach that establishes approach for data sourcing, data ingestion, collaboration & product delivery for deployments, mass changes and data cleansing initiatives. Drive the implementation of the approach within the team and with stakeholders.

Project Delivery: Manage team of Data Integration and Cleansing colleagues, responsible for executing high visibility data programs of work. Maintain the pipeline of integration and cleansing projects, ensuring timely project delivery in accordance with Change Management Methodology rules and principles in a challenging, fast paced environment.

Data Sourcing: Identify optimum sourcing & integration approach ensuring clarity of data requirements, working with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables. Ensure an accurate representation of the source system is landed within an analytics environment with only essential changes (e.g. data formats) effected in a controlled way. Contribute to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary which creates – over time – a defined list of data sources which indicate best versions (golden copies)

Data Ingestion: Move and combine data from one or more sources through the creation of sustainable integration routines & methods. Deploy and maintain development standards and blueprints across a range of integration techniques and technologies Identifies risks, dependencies, problems, challenges and complexities with the deployment of architecture, technology and development standards.

Data Collaboration: Work with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning. Work with data modelling community to ensure data is transformed in line with canonical data modelling aspirations (linked to Business Information Model). Work with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed.

Leadership and people management: Provide strategic vision to the team and coach the team member to achieve their full potential while also meeting the program objectives.

15 years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data management, quality, and cleansing

Extensive experience of delivering data large scale data integration, migrations & cleansing programs based on established technical data change methodologies.

Knowledge of Master Data Management in SAP MDG, ECC and associated data structures

Experience of driving large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Leadership qualities to steer the team and provide vision and strategic direction.

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/buy-in for data transformation agenda.

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Stakeholder management.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Storytelling.

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data management, data analytics space.

Experience of SAP native migration & cleansing tools, such as SAP Migration Cockpit, LSMW, MASS

Experience in managing a multi-cultural, diverse and global team.

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



