Data Design Lead

Job summary

This role owns the design and delivery of data sourcing which supports operational master data management through to its associated analytical consumption.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data Sourcing: Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring clarity of data requirements

• Works with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables

• Ensures an accurate representation of the source system is landed within an analytics environment with only essential changes (e.g. data formats) effected in a controlled way

• Contributes to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary which creates – over time – a defined list of data sources which indicate best versions (golden copies)



Data Ingestion: Move and combine data from one or more sources through the creation of sustainable integration routines & methods

• Deploys and maintains development standards and blueprints across a range of integration techniques and technologies

• Identifies opportunities to develop technology enablers that will help the business to deliver future data management needs which inform tools decision trees for integration

• Identifies risks, dependencies, problems, challenges and complexities with the deployment of architecture, technology and development standards



Data Collaboration: Work with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning

• Works with I&E (IT colleagues) to create a strategic architecture blueprint for integration across the bp business

• Works with data modelling community to ensure data is transformed in line with canonical data modelling aspirations (linked to Business Information Model)

• Works with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed



Data Product Delivery: Deliver data packets which support operational cutover, DQ improvements and analytics-ready data science exploitation

• Delivers effective on-boarding of new data sources into strategic mastering systems (e.g. SAP MDG)

• Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. monitoring changes relating to bank accounts)



Project Delivery: Oversees, directs colleagues and participates in delivery of integration activities

• Owns and develops relevant data integration work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

• Ensures data integration aspects are delivered as part of Gold and Silver data related change projects



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Operational and source systems table access and manipulation (e.g. SAP, Oracle)

• Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualisation, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near real time

• Data analysis, profiling & discovery

• Expert-level understanding of working with data models

• Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF)

• Requirements engineering

• Testing techniques

• Data integration tools such as SAP Data Services, Informatica etc.

