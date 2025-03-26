Data & Document Controller

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world !

Role Overview:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing planning and scheduling support to ensure the successful delivery of the work program, maintaining alignment with forward-looking data, and evaluating expected performance through comparisons with approved plans

Role & Responsibilities:

Quality Assessment & Improvement : Evaluate and enhance the quality of engineering data and documents in Sharecat, recommending corrections to improve asset and project design integrity.

: Evaluate and enhance the quality of engineering data and documents in Sharecat, recommending corrections to improve asset and project design integrity. Data Control & Risk Management : Implement controls for internal delegation and auditing of engineering data in EDMS, managing risks based on quality assessments.

: Implement controls for internal delegation and auditing of engineering data in EDMS, managing risks based on quality assessments. Reporting & Decision Support : Contribute to reports on quality and performance, informing decision-making, and recommending remediation actions as needed.

: Contribute to reports on quality and performance, informing decision-making, and recommending remediation actions as needed. Data Presentation & Standards : Ensure engineering data and documents align with IMD and Engineering policies and standards, supporting cleanup efforts when necessary.

: Ensure engineering data and documents align with IMD and Engineering policies and standards, supporting cleanup efforts when necessary. Continuous Improvement : Drive improvements in engineering data, documents, tools, systems, and processes through EDMS and change requests.

: Drive improvements in engineering data, documents, tools, systems, and processes through EDMS and change requests. Issue Resolution & Customer Support : Manage and resolve EDMS-related issues, providing first-line support, and facilitating customer inquiries.

: Manage and resolve EDMS-related issues, providing first-line support, and facilitating customer inquiries. Governance & Compliance : Ensure delivery of compliant engineering data in line with IMD standards to support business processes and digital services.

: Ensure delivery of compliant engineering data in line with IMD standards to support business processes and digital services. Stakeholder & Relationship Management : Manage stakeholder relationships, improving outcomes through effective communication and collaboration.

: Manage stakeholder relationships, improving outcomes through effective communication and collaboration. Operational Excellence & Risk Management : Identify process improvements, mitigate risks, and apply change management strategies to optimize performance.

: Identify process improvements, mitigate risks, and apply change management strategies to optimize performance. Digital Fluency & Analytical Thinking : Leverage digital tools and analytical techniques to solve complex problems, improve workflows, and drive innovation.

: Leverage digital tools and analytical techniques to solve complex problems, improve workflows, and drive innovation. Decision Making & Innovation : Use commercial awareness, risk analysis, and creative thinking to make informed decisions and identify opportunities for efficiency.

: Use commercial awareness, risk analysis, and creative thinking to make informed decisions and identify opportunities for efficiency. Problem-Solving & Relationship Building: Prioritize and resolve issues efficiently, maintaining strong relationships with internal partners to achieve business goals.

Experience & Qualification:

Proficient in English, with the ability to articulate ideas clearly and confidently, possessing a strong vocabulary and grammar in both written and spoken communication.

Practical experience in CAD Design and Engineering Data Management within a global organization, handling high volumes of greenfield and brownfield engineering projects.

In-depth knowledge of engineering design drawings, the standards they follow, and their connection to engineering data and business processes.

Extensive experience operating Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) and Engineering Data Warehouses, such as Bentley ALIM, Sharecat, following established procedures.

Skilled in applying information assurance, governance, analytics, and data visualization practices.

Experience in demand management and prioritization to align with project and organizational objectives.

Proven background in quality assurance and conducting conformance reviews to ensure standards are met.

Strong performance management capabilities, with a focus on driving results and continuous improvement.

Adept in customer support, with excellent relationship management and stakeholder communication skills.

Knowledgeable in business analysis, business modeling, and requirements management, with the ability to identify and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

Experienced in document and data management to support portfolios, programs, and projects effectively.

You will work with:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Why Join our team ?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



