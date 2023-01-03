Site traffic information and cookies

Data Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 130820BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.

Role Synopsis

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.

Key Accountabilities

  • Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.
  • Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure.
  • Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.
  • Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),
  • Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,
  • Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.
  • Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.
  • Mentors others.

Essential Education:

  • Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Informatics, Information Systems or in another quantitative fields

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Preferred Criteria
  • Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence
  • Continuous learning and improvement mindset
  • No prior experience in the energy industry required
Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experience

Required Criteria
  • Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments
  • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)
  • Advanced SQL knowledge
  • Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
  • Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

