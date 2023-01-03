Data Engineer

Job summary

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.

Key Accountabilities Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Mentors others. Essential Education: Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Informatics, Information Systems or in another quantitative fields

Preferred Criteria Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

No prior experience in the energy industry required

