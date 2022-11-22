Data Engineer

Role Synopsis:
As part of bp “reinvent”, we have created a major new business line called “Innovation & Engineering” (I&E). One key remit of this group is to drive the transformation of the company through its use of digital and data. A major digital sub-team within I&E is Digital Production & Business Services (DP&BS). DP&BS are responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business:
Job Requirements :
Education :
Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, Engineering, Information Systems or other quantitative fields
Experience :