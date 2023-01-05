Data Engineer

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Key Accountabilities:



• Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

• Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

• Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

• Actively contributes to improving developer velocity.

• Creating and code management of data pipelines and automation templates

• Creating Data Mappings and Pipelining technical documentation

• Testing new / changes to functionalities, creating test cases



Essential Experience:



Years of experience: 3 to 7 years with a minimum of 2 to 3 years relevant experience

Required Criteria

• Experience developing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

• Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Py-spark, Python, Java, C++)

• Experience working in a cloud environment – AWS / Azure

• Excellent data modeling and dimensional modeling knowledge

• Excellent SQL knowledge • Knowledge and preferably hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

• Experience working in relational and non-relational data bases

• Experience using Azure DevOps, and GitHub

• Experience with Agile Development/Delivery methodologies





