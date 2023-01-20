Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

About the job:

As a Data Engineer - working with our business entities you will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our business; combining technical expertise with a strong eye for business and data domain knowledge to create value for bp.

Our roles give you the chance to be stay hands on, writing and reviewing code whilst also having the scope to work in a wider context.

Create positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment, through quality interactions and collaboration across our business.

Architect and design reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocate for and ensure your team adheres to software engineering best practices.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements in line with SLAs

Service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices.

You build, it you fix it....

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

About you:

Experience leading, growing and developing data engineering teams.