Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.
As a Data Engineer - working with our business entities you will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our business; combining technical expertise with a strong eye for business and data domain knowledge to create value for bp.
Our roles give you the chance to be stay hands on, writing and reviewing code whilst also having the scope to work in a wider context.
Experience leading, growing and developing data engineering teams.