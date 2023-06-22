Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Data Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ051649
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As part of the Data Platforms squad, the Sr. Data Engineer position contributes to the overall BPX Data Platform Strategy.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Summary:

As part of our bpx energy business, you will be part of a premier team and have a real chance to reach your career goals. You will grow your skills through bp’s wide-reaching network. And keep advancing while reaching your biggest ambitions. Join us, and we will move the industry forward together. bpx energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of bp.

As part of the Data Platforms squad, the Sr. Data Engineer position contributes to the overall BPX Data Platform Strategy.


Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

  • Define approved patterns for data workflow, pipelines, security guidelines, policies, and procedures

  • Document the guidelines, policies, and procedures on the Digital Hub for Squad members to leverage

  • Engage in Pilot and Proof of Concepts as new platform features are released, or new data integration/ingestion use cases arise from Squad members

  • Provide oversight to ensure that Squad members are following the approved data patterns and best practices

  • Provide Data Engineering certification approval for Squad members

  • Evaluate, compare, and recommend new Data Platform improvements, tools, and features

  • Partner and provide guidance to Squads on technical direction and approved integration patterns

  • Present recommendations for changes to the Data Platforms to the Architecture Review Board for approval

  • Ensure stable Data Platform infrastructure

  • Comfortable operating as an individual contributor and using influence and expertise to aid in the transformation of the organization

  • Knowledgeable of industry trends and best practices and knowing the latest on new technology as it comes to market

  • Participation on the Data Platform Guild

Essential Experience and Education:

  • 5-7+ years of Data Engineering experience

  • 5-7+ years of relevant work experience in IT/Data and/or Analytics space

  • Experience with cloud platforms, AWS preferred

  • Experience in any cloud data warehouse, Snowflake preferred

  • Experience with replication tools, Fivetran/LDP(prev. HVR) preferred

  • Experience with transformation tools, dbt and ADF preferred

  • Experience with programming languages, python preferred

  • Experience with REST APIs for data ingestion

  • Knowledge/Experience with Terraform

  • Solid understanding of ETL/ELT processing with large data stores

  • Experience designing and delivering large scale, 24-7, critically important data pipelines and features using modern big data architectures

  • Knowledge of stream processing services such as Kafka, AWS Kinesis,

  • Apache Storm, Azure Event Grid, AWS Event Bridge, nice to have

  • Proven experience working in large-scale data environments which includes continuous and batch processing

  • Experience working with JSON formats in Snowflake, preferred

  • Strong data modeling skills

  • Strong SQL skills, with attention to detail

  • Ability to aid in tuning and performance recommendations for poor performing SQL queries and/or python scripts

  • Experience with CI/CD pipeline management/configuration

  • Experience with Azure DevOps repositories, git experience

  • Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals by building consensus

  • Knowledge of Data Virtualization tools, preferred Denodo

  • Strong communication (written/verbal) and collaboration skills

  • Consulting, negotiation, and relationship skills

  • Hardworking, energetic individual, self-motivated, people-oriented, and self-directed

  • Must be an eloquent and persuasive leader who can communicate concepts to technical & non-technical colleagues

  • Must be able to maintain focus on achieving results, whilst being patient and pragmatic

  • Knowledge of Snowflake configuration, administration, and setup standard processes (security, external stores, cloning, etc)

  • Desire to continually learn outside of a classroom environment, and optimally apply learnings

  • Proven willingness to both teach others and learn new techniques

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $120,000-$190,000

 
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

