Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity: Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using basic technical capabilities, developing working relationships to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests and assisting with quality assurance services. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Because together we are: Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive. About the job: As a Data Engineer - working with our business entities you will work on a variety of data engineering projects across our business; combining technical expertise with a strong eye for business and data domain knowledge to create value for bp. Our roles give you the chance to be stay hands on, writing and reviewing code whilst also having the scope to work in a wider context. Create positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment, through quality interactions and collaboration across our business.

Architect and design reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

Advocate for and ensure your team adheres to software engineering best practices.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements in line with SLAs

Service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices.

You build, it you fix it....

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity. About you: Experience leading, growing and developing data engineering teams. Deep, hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

BS degree in computer science or related field preferred

No prior experience in the energy industry required

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



