Data Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

As part of our Innovation & Engineering team, you will help to drive the digital transformation of bp through its use of data and analytics.A major digital sub-team within I&E is Asset Management, responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business:•Production & Projects•Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon•Refining & Operations•Wells & SubsurfaceStrategy & Sustainability “DataWorx” is the name of the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas and we are developing deep data capabilities to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever growing data reserves that are measured in Petabytes.The DataWorx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, data analytics, data engineering and data management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The team works with a wide variety of data from structured data to unstructured data & we also work on Real-time streaming data processing along with Batch data processing.



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering standard processes (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering methodologies: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Help design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Qualifications

Hands-on experience (typically 1 ½ - 5 years) designing, planning, building, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Experience with SQL and noSQL database fundamentals, query structures and design standard processes, including scalability, readability, and reliability

Experience implementing large-scale distributed systems in collaboration with more senior team members

Knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

BS degree experience in computer science or related field

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



