Data Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering Team and advance your career as a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer.

Innovation & Engineering is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s, QA’s and Developers) and DevOps teams in delivering quality solutions

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues

Maintaining backlogs, tasks, and attend daily stand-ups

Promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

Essential Criteria:

5+ years of experience in solution designing & implementation using Databricks, Scala & ADF (Azure Data Factory) pipelines

Hands-on experience with data pipelines using a variety of source and target locations (e.g., SQL Server, Databricks, file-based)

Develop and maintain data processing pipelines using Spark in Databricks notebooks

Troubleshoot and optimize data workflows for performance, scalability and reliability

Working knowledge of a continuous integration and delivery pipelines using tools like Azure DevOps and Git

Ability to communicate technical findings to non-technical audience

Be able to work within a global team with a collaborative mindset

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills

Excellent oral and written communications skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

AWS Tools, Azure Devops, Data Visualization, Microsoft SQL Server, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.