Role Synopsis

Digital Customers & Markets (DCM) works with customers & products (C&P), gas & low carbon energy (G&LCE), trading & shipping (T&S) and regions, cities & solutions (RC&S), and focus on enabling and delivering amazing customer experiences that generate value for bp in current and new markets.

DCM Intelligent operations (IO) bridges the gap between bp’s physical and digital worlds to release value and enable world-class operations through deployment of new and emerging digital solutions. Our SMEs and partners work closely with our business units to ensure safe, efficient, and optimized operations and great customer experiences.

At DCM IO we have embarked on a very exciting journey with a pipeline of leading-edge programmes of work in the field of automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Vision to name a few. We are building platforms for the future and products focused on these technologies and more. We plan to build a Centre Of Excellence (COE) in Pune that will build and house essential digital capabilities, innovative solutions, toolsets required to deliver products for our customers thereby driving bp’s digital agenda.

Data Engineer will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.

Key Accountabilities

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Creating and code management of data pipelines and automation templates

Creating Data Mappings and Pipelining technical documentations

Testing new / changes to functionalities , creating test cases

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Informatics, Information Systems or in another quantitative fields

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Years of experience: 4 to 5 years with minimum of 2 to 3 years relevant experience

Required Criteria

Experience developing, maintaining, and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Py-spark, Python, Java, C++)

Experience of working in a cloud environment – AWS / Azure

Excellent data modeling and dimensional modeling knowledge

Excellent SQL knowledge

Knowledge and preferably hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Experience of working in relational and non-relational data bases

Experience using Azure DevOps, GitHub

Experience of Agile Development/Delivery methodologies

Desirable criteria

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Experience of working with Azure / AWS IoT services

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Additional Information

Key Behaviours

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

