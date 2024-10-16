Data Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

BP is transforming and at our Digital Hub in Pune we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition.

Are you passionate about bringing together the world of data and business to drive change? Data and Analytics are a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage and maintain intelligent data products at rapid pace.

We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by the opportunity to create and deliver an exciting suite of digital products and services to advance the global energy transition. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co-innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares brings out the best in each other.

Role Synopsis:

We sit in the Data, Analytics & AI (DA&AI) group under Technology. One key remit of this group is to drive the transformation of the company through its use of data. A major digital sub-team within DA&AI is Data & Asset Management (DAM). DAM is responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business:

· Production & Projects including Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon

· Refining & Operations

· Wells & Subsurface

· Strategy & Sustainability

· Gas & Low Carbon

· Geospatial

“DataWorx” is the name of the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas and we are developing deep data capabilities to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever growing data reserves that are measured in Petabytes. The DataWorx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, data analytics, data engineering and data management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The DataWorx team works with a wide variety of data from structured data to unstructured data & we also work on Real-time streaming data processing along with Batch data processing.

Key Responsibilities :

• Designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure

• Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data

• Designs, develops, and delivers large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on the Azure cloud

• Mentors and shares knowledge with the team to provide design reviews, discussions and prototypes

• Works with customers to deploy, manage, and audit standard processes for cloud products

• Adheres to and advocates for software & data engineering standard processes (e.g. technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, source control, code review & documentation)

• Deploys secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

• Service reliability and following site-reliability engineering standard processes: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Designs, builds, deploys and maintains infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

• Part of a cross-disciplinary team working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners in a Scrum/Agile setup

Job Requirements :

Education :

Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, Engineering, Information Systems or other quantitative fields

Experience :

1) Years of experience: 4 to 8 years with minimum of 3 to 5 years relevant experience

2) Deep and hands-on experience (typically 3+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

3) Hands on experience with:

a) Databricks and using Spark for data processing (batch and/or real-time)

b) Configuring Delta Lake on Azure Databricks

c) Languages : Python, Scala, SQL

d) Cloud platforms : Azure (ideally) or AWS

e) Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL DB, Synapse and Cosmos DB (or equivalent cloud components)

f) Azure Purview, Azure Storage Options, Stream Analytics and Event Hubs (or equivalent cloud components)

g) Designing data solutions in Azure incl. data distributions and partitions, scalability, cost-management, disaster recovery and high availability

h) Data modeling with relational or data-warehouse systems

i) Advanced hands-on experience with different query languages

j) Azure Devops (or similar tools) for source control & building CI/CD pipelines

4) Understanding Data Structures & Algorithms & their performance

5) Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

6) Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

7) Customer management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Desirable Criteria :

• Strong customer management

• Continuous learning and improvement attitude

• Boy Scout attitude to leave the system better than you found it

Key Behaviours :

• Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

• Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

• Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

• Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement:

