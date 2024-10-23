This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

To make this transition, we are looking for a Data Engineer to deploy our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions. We will be collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions. We will be originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas and crafting ground-breaking new businesses.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

What You Will Do

Assist in the design, implementation and maintenance of reliable and scalable data infrastructure and products on Microsoft Azure cloud environments

Assist in design, development, and delivery of large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on the Azure cloud

Works with Digital Technology teams and customers to deploy, lead, and applying best practices for cloud products

Adheres to and advocates for software & data engineering best practices (e.g. technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, source control, code review & documentation)

Adheres to privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline

Part of a cross-disciplinary team working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners in a Scrum/Agile setup.

What You Need to Be Successful

At least 3 to 6 years of relevant experience as a Data Engineer.

Strong experience and knowledge in Data Structures & Algorithms .

Hands on experience with: Databricks and using Spark for data processing (batch and/or real-time)

Strong experience in Python, Scala, SQL

Cloud platforms: Azure (ideally) or AWS

Data modeling with relational or data-warehouse systems.

WHY JOIN US?

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work environment that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office).

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

Career development and mentoring programs.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.