Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Data Engineer – Trading Analytics

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Design, develop, and implement data pipelines using Python (Pandas), SQL, and Apache Airflow

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources including web APIs, databases, and flat files

Leverage AWS services like S3, Redshift, and EC2 to build and deploy data pipelines in the cloud

Optimize and troubleshoot data pipelines for performance and efficiency

Write unit and integration tests to ensure data quality and pipeline integrity

Utilize Databricks for large-scale data processing tasks

Create data visualizations to communicate insights to technical and non-technical audiences

Collaborate with traders, trading analysts, business analysts and fellow engineers to ensure data pipelines meet business needs

Work in an Agile environment (Kanban/Scrum) using Azure Dev Ops for planning, tracking, and managing work

Document data pipelines and procedures for maintainability and knowledge transfer

What You will need to be successful:

Experience as a Data Engineer or in another related role

Proven experience with Python (Pandas, Webscraping libraries like Selenium, Beautiful Soup, and Requests)

Strong proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases

Solid understanding of ETL processes and data pipeline design principles

Experience with Apache Airflow for data orchestration and scheduling

Experience working in a Linux environment and familiarity with Git version control

Experience with AWS cloud services, Databricks and data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) is a plus

Understanding of the trading business and trading data is good to have

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and collaborate with diverse stakeholders

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

A passion for automation and building robust, efficient solutions

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



