Data Engineering Graduate - Chicago, IL

Grade J Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

About the role

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.

Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualization, and insights.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

About You

Apply your insatiable curiosity to create data ingestion patterns and deliver data to consumers

Develop queries or algorithms to ingest data from various sources into a cloud-based environment and data ecosystem

Build required infrastructure for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data

Assist in preparing big data infrastructure for large-scale data intensive applications

Optimize and engineer cloud architectures, data storage technologies

Activate your limitless potential in designing, building, and testing data products, scripts or connectors for advanced analytics

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

No sponsorship available for this position

Pursuing Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Management Information Systems

Experience designing, testing, optimizing, and troubleshooting ETL solutions.

Experience writing software in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, Scala).

Experience database technologies and SQL.

Desirable Criteria

Experience designing data architecture, APIs and system integration.

Experience large scale distributed data processing, including familiarity with NoSQL databases.

Experience cloud computing, like Azure, AWS.

Proficiency in all aspects of software development cycle.

Excellent communication, organizational, and analytical skills.

Ability to work using the agile scrum, kanban or agile framework

Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire

Be an imaginative / creative problem solver

Energetic communicator open to co-create and collaborate on a cross-functional team



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

