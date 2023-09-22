Data Engineering Graduate - Chicago, IL

Grade J Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management.
The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.
For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.
It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data is a seamless fabric that pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable renewable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into an essential commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for operational efficiencies and increased revenue.
Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualization, and insights.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
