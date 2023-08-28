Data Engineering Intern

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Innovation & Engineering



Business Support Group



Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



About the Role

It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into a crucial commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for efficiencies and increased revenue.

Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualization, and insights.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our internship program offers you just that plus the opportunity for hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.

Summer internships last 12 weeks.