Data Engineering Intern

Job summary
Grade K
Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Entity:
Innovation & Engineering
Job Family Group:
Business Support Group
Job Summary:
Grade K
Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Job Description:
About the Role
It’s all about the data! There is no surprise that data pervades every corner of our planet, making it the most valuable resource. Data’s value stems from its potential to be distilled into a crucial commodity. In its most refined state, data can be transformed into knowledge which powers decision making and provides opportunities for efficiencies and increased revenue.
Come blaze passion into designing, building, and integrating big data with the Data Engineering team to help make data and its pipelines more useful to the enterprise. Supercharge your human operating system and learning capacity while experimenting with new technology products, building, and maintaining data structures and architecture for data ingestion and processing. You’ll learn techniques, approaches and help develop technology products that enable data discovery, visualization, and insights. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Our internship program offers you just that plus the opportunity for hands-on experience working on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. You will work alongside our highly qualified and professional colleagues. We take interns studying a wide range of subjects to allow you to explore new career aspiration and develop the technical skillset for you to have a successful career.
Summer internships last 12 weeks.
About You
- Apply your insatiable curiosity to create data ingestion patterns and deliver data to consumers
- Develop queries or algorithms to ingest data from various sources into a cloud-based environment and data ecosystem
- Build required infrastructure for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data
- Assist in preparing big data infrastructure for large-scale data intensive applications
- Optimize and engineer cloud architectures, data storage technologies
- Activate your limitless potential in designing, building and testing data products, scripts or connectors for advanced analytics
Minimum Requirements
- Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher
- No sponsorship available for this position
- Experience designing, testing, optimizing, and troubleshooting ETL solutions.
- Experience writing software in one or more programming languages (e.g. Python, Java, Scala).
- Experience database technologies and SQL.
- Pursuing Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related technical or business field
- Must be available for a continuous 12-week period
- Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.
- Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship
Desirable Criteria
- Experience designing data architecture, APIs and system integration.
- Experience large scale distributed data processing, including familiarity with NoSQL databases.
- Experience cloud computing, like Azure, AWS.
- Proficiency in all aspects of software development cycle.
- Excellent communication, organizational, and analytical skills.
- Ability to work using the agile scrum, kanban or agile framework
- Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive, passionate approach to learn and inspire
- Be an imaginative / creative problem solver
- Energetic communicator open to co-create and collaborate on a cross-functional team
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.