Data Governance Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis :

The role of Data Governance Analyst is a key position within the FDO’s Data Management team. This role will help in driving the data governance framework and create a culture of data accountability across all data domains. The role is responsible for the execution of the data governance agenda including data definition, data ownership, data remediation and master data governance processes across Finance. The data governance analyst is expected to work closely with the business teams as well as the data quality and data cleansing team to create high quality, trusted and discoverable data assets for bp.

Key Accountabilities

Data governance framework: Expected to have better understanding of Data domain knowledge to work closely with Data Governance Sr Analyst & Data Governance manager in designing processes for consistent implementation.

Data glossary: Partner with the business and program team teams to document business data glossary for assigned domain by capturing data definitions, downstream data flow and proactively remains up to date to suggest changes in Data Glossary

Data ownership and stewardship: Regular/periodic connect with Data Stewards for a specific data domain or attributes to provide necessary information or trainings

Data structures and models: Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JDE, Sun etc.) Master Data attributes and potential data flow to downstream impact

Data quality management and data cleansing: Need to play a key role in working closely with DQ Team to help to prepare new DQ rules as per business requirement and should be able to translate functional requirement into technical language (SAP table and field details) and coordinating with Business for periodic review with a strive to improve the data Quality on an on-going basis

Data Policies: Ensure adherence to policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management for the assigned data asset

Teamwork and Communication: Building rapport with key stake holders/cross functional Team/program Team to find opportunities to implement Governance framework.

As Is Process: Need to make sure to understand the AS-IS process to ensure to find out possible data governance issues and to implement governance framework

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

9+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition, Data Glossary and policies

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Experience of working on data management tools such as Informatica DQ, Collibra DQ, Microsoft Purview, Alation etc

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and teamwork, presentation, Problem solving, , Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Material Master, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

Awareness of best practices and new technologies in data management, data analytics space

Desirable criteria:

Required understanding of data visualization platforms such as Power BI, Tableau or Qlikview

Exposure to Data Governance applications such as: Colibra, Alation, Informatica DQ

Exposure to Data Cleansing activities

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer, Material business processes (Any two of them is must)



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

