Data Governance Lead

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future.

We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Data governance framework: Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in crafting processes for consistent implementation.

Solid knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Experience of working on data management tools such as Alation and MDG

Data definition and data glossary: Partner with the business and program team teams to detail business data glossary for assigned domain by bringing together data definitions, data standards, data lineage, data quality rules and critical metrics

Ensure the data glossary always remains up to date by following an exacting change governance.

Data ownership and stewardship: Ensure smooth onboarding for data owners and data stewards by providing them vital trainings to carry out their role effectively. Engage with them on a real periodic basis provide progress updates and to seek support to eliminate impediments if any.

Extensive knowledge on Customer master and Material master Data by understanding integration with upstream and downstream legacy systems

Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in crafting processes for consistent implementation

Data Policies: Ensure adherence to policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management for the assigned data asset

Collaboration and Communication: Build a rapport with business stakeholders, technology team, program team and wider digital solution and transformation team to identify opportunities and areas to make a difference through the implementation of data governance framework.

proven track record predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Must have been part of large, multi-year groundbreaking change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Comfortable to cooperate with senior collaborators and chair meetings/trainings related to data governance

Experience of working on data management tools such as Alation and MDG

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and teamwork, presentation, Problem solving, , Collaborator management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Discernment, Critical thinking, Story telling

Awareness of standard processes and new technologies in data management, data analytics space



Good understanding of data visualization platforms such as Power BI, Tableau or Qlikview

Exposure to data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.