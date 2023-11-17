This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced technical data and information management support to a subsurface team, region or function, delivering information management operations and project delivery, and providing technical expertise and guidance in one or more specific data domains in support of delivery of the SIM and data domain strategy.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

The role of Data Governance Manager is a senior-level position within the FDO’s Data Management team. This is a pivotal role for setting up and driving the data governance framework to create a culture of data accountability across all finance data domains. The role is responsible for leading and executing the data governance agenda including data definition, data ownership, data standards, data remediation and master data governance processes across Finance. Data governance manage is expected to partner with the wider data management team in improvement of data quality by implementing data monitoring solutions and by undertaking large scale data cleansing exercises.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data governance framework: Design a data governance framework to ensure data ownership is clearly documented and effectively managed and measured through defined governance process. Drive the implementation of the framework working with the team.

Design a data governance framework to ensure data ownership is clearly documented and effectively managed and measured through defined governance process. Drive the implementation of the framework working with the team. Data definition and data glossary: Set up and define business data glossary capturing data definitions, data standards, data lineage, data quality rules and KPIs and build process for the team to keep the data glossary up to date. Collaborate with other CDOs in bp to define the business data glossary and data management platform requirements and help in prioritization of features.

Set up and define business data glossary capturing data definitions, data standards, data lineage, data quality rules and KPIs and build process for the team to keep the data glossary up to date. Collaborate with other CDOs in bp to define the business data glossary and data management platform requirements and help in prioritization of features. Data ownership and stewardship: Partner and influence key stakeholders (up to SVP level) in Finance to take on the role of data owners and data stewards who could be held accountable for the quality of data content in our key finance systems.

Partner and influence key stakeholders (up to SVP level) in Finance to take on the role of data owners and data stewards who could be held accountable for the quality of data content in our key finance systems. Data structures and models: Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JDE, Sun etc.) data structures for financial transaction as well as master data assets related to Vendor, Customer, Cost center, Profit Center, GL Accounts etc. and play a key role in defining data standards/structures associated with them. Provide inputs in master data governance processes and tooling requirements.

Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JDE, Sun etc.) data structures for financial transaction as well as master data assets related to Vendor, Customer, Cost center, Profit Center, GL Accounts etc. and play a key role in defining data standards/structures associated with them. Provide inputs in master data governance processes and tooling requirements. Data quality management and data cleansing : Partner with the data quality lead to get data monitoring solution in place to measure the health of data and work with data owner/stewards to come up with the improvement plans including data cleansing projects. Influence the prioritization of data cleansing agenda working alongside the data cleansing led to deliver maximum impact.

: Partner with the data quality lead to get data monitoring solution in place to measure the health of data and work with data owner/stewards to come up with the improvement plans including data cleansing projects. Influence the prioritization of data cleansing agenda working alongside the data cleansing led to deliver maximum impact. Data Policies: Play a key role in defining policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management and set processes to monitor compliance.

Play a key role in defining policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management and set processes to monitor compliance. Collaboration and Communication: Champion the data agenda in bp by collaborating with business stakeholders, technology teams, other program team, wider digital solutions and transformation team.

Champion the data agenda in bp by collaborating with business stakeholders, technology teams, other program team, wider digital solutions and transformation team. Leadership and people management: Provide strategic vision to the team and coach the team member to achieve their full potential while also meeting the program objectives.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

15 years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Experience of driving large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Leadership qualities to steer the team and provide vision and strategic direction.

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/buy-in for data transformation agenda.

Experience of working on data management tools such as Informatica DQ, Collibra DQ, Microsoft Purview

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Stakeholder management.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Storytelling.

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies in data management, data analytics space.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Knowledge of Azure Cloud, AWS platforms

Good understanding of data visualization platforms such as Power BI, Tableau or Qlikview

Proficient in writing SQL, Data bricks, Python jobs for data analysis

Exposure to data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence

Experience in managing a multi-cultural, diverse and global team.

In-depth understanding of procurement, finance, customer business processes

Proven experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and managing multiple priorities.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.