Finance



Finance Group



Data Governance Senior Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in crafting processes for consistent implementation

Partner with the business and program teams to detail business data glossary for assigned domain by capturing data definitions, data standards, data lineage, data quality rules and critical metrics

Ensure the data glossary always remains up to date by following an exacting change governance

Ensure smooth onboarding for data owners and data stewards by providing them vital trainings to carry out their role optimally and engage with them on a periodic basis to provide progress updates and to seek support to eliminate impediments if any

Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JDE, Sun etc.) data structures for financial transaction as well as master data assets related to Vendor, Customer, Cost center, Profit Center, GL Accounts etc. and lead the effort in defining data standards/structures associated with them

Play a key role working alongside the DQ team in defining the data quality rules and related test scenarios/test cases

Leverage the monitoring solution built out to assess the quality of data assets and come up with remediation approach and solutions for improvement

Work closely with the data cleansing team to secure business consensus for data updates required for data quality improvement

Ensure alignment to policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management for the assigned data asset

Build a rapport with business collaborators, technology team, program team and wider digital solution and transformation team to find opportunities and areas to make a difference through the implementation of data governance framework

10+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Experience being part of large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains

Ability to comfortably interact with senior partners and chair meetings/trainings related to data governance

Experience of working on data management tools such as Informatica DQ, Collibra DQ, Microsoft Purview

Active listening, problem solving and stakeholder management skills

Project management skills with domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Discernment, Critical thinking, Story telling

Awareness of standard methodologies and new technologies in data management, data analytics space

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



