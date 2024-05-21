Data Innovation Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with financial institutions like commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge funds. T&S is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in partnership with other BP business groups to generate additional value through managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers.

Data is a core part of our business model. Our data helps to drive pricing, operational efficiency and new market opportunities.

We will consider agile working practices to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

Role

We are looking for a dynamic individual to join our T&S data office within Market Development and Innovation (MDI) team, a group at the forefront of bp's transformation from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. This role is pivotal in driving and implementing strategic priorities within Trading and Shipping (T&S), a key integrator business group that connects businesses across the energy value chains.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong enthusiasm for developing and implementing T&S data strategy, recognizing the critical role data plays in pricing, operational efficiency, and identifying new market opportunities. Your partner management skills and ability to influence will be essential in monetizing data assets and exploring innovative avenues for data utilization and monetization.

Join us in shaping the future of T&S, where your expertise in Monetization Strategy, Data, Product Innovation, Portfolio Management, and Modernisation will contribute significantly to our journey towards a more integrated and sustainable energy landscape.

The Data Monetization Specialist will help us drive commercial value from our data in a safe and secure manner. This role will work alongside the T&S commercial and innovation teams.

Accountabilities

Reporting into the Lead Data Governance Specialist, you will…

Demonstrate your commercial foresight to work with business leads and the Data Office to proactively identify new value creation from data.

Apply valuations to data sets for internal prioritization and potential new monetization.

Work closely with Innovation and the Trading Analytics teams to manage a pipeline of data experiments, identifying new revenue opportunities.

Support the T&S Mid and Back Office teams to create and deliver data enabled value.

Help to deliver a data marketplace to facilitate the use and monetization of data.

Build innovative controls to allow distributed data to be tracked and ensure appropriate commercial terms are implemented to support new revenues.

Act as an agent of change to champion standard processes and assist leaders in driving a cultural shift around the value of data.

We are seeking someone with a creative spark, enthusiasm in Data and creating data monetization opportunities. Work with business leads and the data management team to proactively identify new value creation from internal and external data.

Key Challenges

Some concepts are new within Trading and Shipping and will require educating staff.

Ability to engage and influence partners within T&S, and other Bp businesses, to become a more data driven organisation

Key Interactions

All Trading and Shipping groups especially Front Office, Trading and Analytics Teams

Data and Technology teams in other business groups including (Innovation and Engineering, Production and Operations, Customer and Products and GBS.

Business Procurement, Customer and Finance teams,

Defined Outsource Service Providers involved in process delivery.

Central functions such as Treasury, Group Finance, Tax

Regions, Divisions, Business Units – Global and Regional interactions

Experience and Qualifications

We are seeking someone with a creative spark and experience in creating financial frameworks for data and creating data analytics. You’ll need:

Experience in a commercial and data related business.

A solid understanding of how data can generate value and support business operations.

An excellent communicator who is all about the details.

A passion toward data science and innovation.

An individual who is comfortable working across multiple departments in a global organization to deliver change.

Demonstrated experience engaging with business users to foster and promote new concepts.

Desirable criteria:

Experience in the energy sector or financial markets.

Demonstrable capability of financial modelling and basic analytics.

Experience with SQL queries and Power BI

An understanding of how data is acquired across multiple industries.

An appreciation of machine learning applications and the related data requirements

Essential Education and Experience

Demonstrated ability as a commercial manager in a data related business

Demonstrable capability of financial modelling and basic analytics

SQL queries

Desirable Criteria

A strong appreciation for how data is acquired across multiple industries

Experience in the energy sector or financial markets is desirable but not mandatory

An appreciation of data science & machine learning applications and the related data requirements.

Why Join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others! Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



