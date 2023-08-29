Data Management Graduate - Houston, TX

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, assisting with the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

About the role

The One Digital Early Careers programme supports bp’s up and coming pipeline of digital talent. Digital Early Careers become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero.

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers programme is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital field. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.

Responsibilities

Hands-on management of corporate data, including data modeling, data cataloging, data governance, quality control and risk control.

Develop and apply procedures, standards and guidelines to collect, secure, handle and share data across the organization.

Align, integrate and consolidate data assets across organizations for better consistency, reliability and efficiency of data operation.

Triage, solve and authorize the maintenance of data-related problems.

Leverage domain knowledge to partner with business entities to identify patterns, relationships, opportunities and problems in business data. Drive business data requirements.

Develop functional data design based on the business data requirements

Help Data Engineers understand the functions that they need to provide technical design and implementation.

Qualifications

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Must be in final year, graduating by May 2024

No sponsorship available for this position

Studying for Bachelor’s degree in computer science, statistics, mathematics, or related field.

At least 2 years industrial experience in managing data.

Hands-on experience with modern, large-scale databases and IT systems.

Solid knowledge and skills of SQL

Proficient at digesting, understanding and analyzing large amounts of data.

Knowledge of data security and privacy compliance policies, like GDPR, NIST and CCPA

Customer-centric and pragmatic mentality.

Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.