Job summary

Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with financial institutions like commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge funds. T&S is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in partnership with other BP business groups to generate additional value through managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers.

Data is a core part of our business model. Our data helps to drive pricing, operational efficiency and new market opportunities. Our data team generate additional value by managing our data assets on behalf of the T&S business. We will consider agile working practices to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.

We recognise the importance of data as one of 3 key pillars for the Trading and Shipping of the Future.The Data Management Specialist provides support in the development, implementation, interpretation, and monitoring of the data management strategy for IST globally. The role serves as a hub for the global data inventory, data quality assessments helping business and IT teams implement the data management framework.



Key Accountabilities

Investigation, creation and updating of metadata in data management tools.

Updating global data inventories and improving the processes to ensure the inventories are maintained and up todate.

Supporting the definition of data quality requirements, standards, rules and controls.

You'll support the business to interpret and apply data management standards consistently across all business areas and change programmes.

You'll help to embed DQ elements of the Data Management Framework plus support data owners and data champions to measure the quality of data, quantify the impact of DQ issues and ensure DQ root cause and resolution.

You’ll facilitate the creation and upkeep of enterprise data lineage

Key relationships, both Internal and External

All Trading and Shipping groups especially Front Office, Trading and Analytics Teams

Data and IT teams in other business groups including (Innovation and Engineering, Production and Operations,

Customer and Products and GBS.

Business Procurement, Customer and Finance teams,

Defined Outsource Service Providers involved in process delivery

Central functions such as Treasury, Group Finance, Tax

Regions, Divisions, Business Units – Global and Regional interactions

We are seeking someone with a creative spark and experience in data management and data quality. Ideally, you’llhave experience at both developing and deploying data management frameworks. You’ll need:

excellent communication skills (both written and oral).

to be passionate about using data for continuous improvement.

to be comfortable working across multiple departments in a global organisation to deliver change.

a good understanding of how data can generate value and support the business operations

the ability to engage with business users (senior and junior) to champion change and new concepts.

leadership skills, team working skills and the ability to remain focused on helping the business gain value through data.

a willingness to promote a data driven culture where data is at the heart of our business.

Experience implementing data management in a financial services environment especially Oil, Gas or Power trading.

Experience using Microsoft Power BI.

An appreciation of data science and machine learning application and their requirements for data.

2-4 years’ experience managing and implementing data related change · SQL queries

