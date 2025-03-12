This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Data Management Specialist to join our Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This is an opportunity to be at the center of delivering data strategy and helping our global business create value.

In ST&S, we play a central role in bp’s strategy, creating value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today. Join us as we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.

As part of our growth ambition, we recognise the importance of data as one of the key pillars for the future of our businesses. Reporting to the Chief Data Officer, this role will be empowered to lead and support in the development, implementation, interpretation, and monitoring of our global data management strategy. The role serves as a focal point for delivering our Common Data Model standard, the global data inventory, data quality assessments and helping business and IT teams implement the data management framework.

This role can be based in Canary Wharf, London or Houston, Texas. We offer a hybrid working environment to enable you to integrate your work and personal life.

What You’ll Be Doing

Provide leadership and decision making for changes to the Common Data Model

Provide expertise and support on the creation and updating of metadata in data management tools.

Create and update global inventories and processes to ensure they are maintained and up to date.

Establish and execute processes for identifying/defining metadata.

Help to embed data quality elements of the Data Management Framework plus support data owners and data champions to measure the quality of data, quantify the impact of DQ issues and ensure DQ root cause and resolution

Attend relevant governance forums to represent data management.

Facilitate the creation and upkeep of enterprise data lineage.

Support change projects across business and technology teams to improve how our business uses to data.

Work with the Chief Data Officer to ensure that activities are addressed in the business lines to support the Data Strategy.

Qualification & Experience

We are seeking someone with a creative spark and experience with hands on data management activities as well as leadership potential. Ideally, you’ll have experience at both developing and deploying data management frameworks. You’ll need:

c.5+ years in finance or energy trading, including data governance or management (logical business data models, ontologies and business process flows).

Sophisticated understanding of trading businesses including operations, risk, and market processes.

c.2+ years applying data best practices in low carbon solutions.

Experience with SQL and Power BI to extract insights and create reports.

Understanding of how data can generate value and support business operations.

Comfortable with engaging stakeholders at all levels, explaining data concepts clearly.

Familiarity with key data tools & vendors and selecting the right technology for the job.

Leadership mindset—collaborative, solutions-driven, and eager to promote a data-first culture.

Other desirable criteria includes:

Experience implementing data management in a financial services environment especially energy trading;

An appreciation of data science and machine learning application and their requirements for data.

Scripting skills (e.g. Python, VBA)

Experience using Orbus iServer or Alation data management platform

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Alation Data Catalog, Commodity Trading, Data Governance, Data Management, Data Reporting, Finance, Leadership, Logical Data Modeling, Orbus iServer, Scripting



