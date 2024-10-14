This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Data Manager - (Individual Contributor, Grade I)

About bp / team

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Being part of the Wells & Subsurface Data Operations (DataOps) group, you will apply your domain knowledge and familiarity with domain data processes to support the Wells & Subsurface organisation, which is part of bp’s Production & Operations business with hubs in London, Pune, and Houston. The DataOps team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of disciplines and petro-technical applications.

You might be a good fit for this role if you:

have experience of the types of data and data processes in subsurface workflows and how Geologists, Petrophysicists, Geoscientists and Geophysicists get along with other subsurface disciplines.

have practical knowledge and hands-on experience in the SLB suite of Geology and Geophysics applications

are customer-focused and a good communicator. You continually seek ways to improve user experience and productivity.

are curious, and keen to apply new technologies, trends & methods to improve existing standards and the capabilities of the Subsurface community.

are well organized and self-motivated, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Responsibilities

Hands-on handles corporate data, including data modeling, data cataloging, data governance, quality control and risk control.

Develop and apply procedures, standards and guidelines to collect, secure, handle and share data across the organization.

Align, integrate and consolidate data assets across organizations for better consistency, reliability and efficiency of data operation.

Triage, solve and authorize the maintenance of data-related problems.

Leverage domain knowledge to partner with business entities to identify patterns, relationships, opportunities and problems in business data. Drive business data requirements.

Develop functional data design based on the business data requirements

Help Data Engineers understand the functions that they need to provide technical design and implementation.

Qualifications

Essential

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a STEM field.

At least 2 years industrial experience in handling data.

Hands-on experience with modern, large-scale databases and IT systems.

Solid knowledge and skills of SQL

Proficient at digesting, understanding and analyzing large amounts of data.

Knowledge of data security and privacy compliance policies, like GDPR, NIST and CCPA

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude.

Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Desired

Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Geology, Geophysics, Petroleum Engineering or other related subsurface area.

Understanding of seismic data, and seismic industry file formats and how to handle seismic data between various systems.

Expert user of the SLB Petrel product

An understanding of workflows and processes in seismic interpretation.

Experience in other G&G industry application packages

Familiarity with Python scripting



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.