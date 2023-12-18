Data Modeler

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Advert:The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Expertise is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing Business Process Management and Process Mining capability across the Group. The Process Mining CoE manages the process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support across GBS processes and group to provide visibility of our executed processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.Responsibilities:Translate complex functional and technical requirements into data modelsSetup of process data extractions including table and field mappingsTesting of data connections and data validationAssisting with the design of KPI’s and metrics, through dashboard building and analyticsSupporting of operational use cases utilising process mining outputs, machine learning workbench and action flow capabilitiesPerform process mining system maintenance and upgrade managementWorking with IT&S to ensure integrity of hardware and software, including backups and data managementTesting of data connections and data validationSystem access managementKey Challenges:As the scope is cross Group and cross process, the role demands the ability to quickly grasp a varied scope and deliver against requirements within a pressured agile environmentMaintaining expertise within the process mining and ETL activitiesTranslating multiple and complex requirements (use cases) into data models that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights and valueEssential Education:Degree qualified or equivalent qualificationEssential experience and job requirements:Experience handling large datasetsStrong experience in programming, preferably pql/sql/python or related programming languageWorking knowledge of data models and data structuresExperience with Time Series DataExtract, transform, Load (ETL) experienceAbility to codify process into step by step linear commandsSound knowledge and experience of process mining toolsets, preferably Celonis is desirableUnderstanding of UI / UXUnderstanding of 1 or more (S2P, RTR, O2C etc...) process areas is desirableStrong ability to build interpersonal relationshipsGood planning and organising skills to manage demand against constraintsAbility to understand customer requirements and interpret these into data models Ability to assist stakeholders understand value of process miningExcellent communication skills including ability to influence team, and internal customers to achieve goals & objectivesExcellent team workerAbility to capture and share best practiceStakeholder managementDemonstrated experience with agile or other rapid development methods



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.