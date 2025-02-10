Data Monetization Lead

Entity:Customers & Products
We are seeking a strategic and results-oriented Data Monetization Manager to drive our data monetization efforts. This individual will be responsible for identifying, developing, and performing strategies to improve the value of data assets through various monetization channels. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical background, an understanding of data privacy and governance, and a consistent track record in driving data-based revenue opportunities.
This role will work with Marketing, Technology, Legal, Data Security, Finance and Category Management teams to identity and implement new opportunities for bp to increase and optimize our extensive data repository for incremental revenue generation. This position will require a self-starter and strong doer who is able to develop strategic direction, make decisions and work with subject matter authorities throughout the business to implement outstanding solutions.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
