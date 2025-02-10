Data Monetization Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

We are seeking a strategic and results-oriented Data Monetization Manager to drive our data monetization efforts. This individual will be responsible for identifying, developing, and performing strategies to improve the value of data assets through various monetization channels. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical background, an understanding of data privacy and governance, and a consistent track record in driving data-based revenue opportunities.

This role will work with Marketing, Technology, Legal, Data Security, Finance and Category Management teams to identity and implement new opportunities for bp to increase and optimize our extensive data repository for incremental revenue generation. This position will require a self-starter and strong doer who is able to develop strategic direction, make decisions and work with subject matter authorities throughout the business to implement outstanding solutions.

Accountabilities:

Strategy Development: Lead the development and execution of a data monetization strategy, aligning it with business objectives and identifying new revenue opportunities for data products and services.

Lead the development and execution of a data monetization strategy, aligning it with business objectives and identifying new revenue opportunities for data products and services. Market Analysis: Analyze market trends, competitive landscape, and customer needs to define monetizable data products and opportunities.

Analyze market trends, competitive landscape, and customer needs to define monetizable data products and opportunities. Product Development: Collaborate with product, engineering, and data teams to build data products and services that meet market needs and drive revenue.

Collaborate with product, engineering, and data teams to build data products and services that meet market needs and drive revenue. Partnerships and Alliances: Identify and build partnerships with key players in the data ecosystem, such as data aggregators, industry consortia, and analytics companies.

Identify and build partnerships with key players in the data ecosystem, such as data aggregators, industry consortia, and analytics companies. Revenue Generation: Run the monetization of data assets through direct sales, partnerships, licensing, and other revenue channels.

Run the monetization of data assets through direct sales, partnerships, licensing, and other revenue channels. Compliance and Governance: Ensure all data monetization initiatives align with legal, regulatory, and data privacy requirements. Collaborate with legal and compliance teams to mitigate risks associated with data usage.

Ensure all data monetization initiatives align with legal, regulatory, and data privacy requirements. Collaborate with legal and compliance teams to mitigate risks associated with data usage. Performance Measurement: Establish KPIs and metrics to assess the success of data monetization efforts and adjust strategies as needed to optimize results.

Establish KPIs and metrics to assess the success of data monetization efforts and adjust strategies as needed to optimize results. Stakeholder Engagement: Act as the key point of contact for internal and external partners on data monetization initiatives, providing insights and updates to leadership.

Core Behaviors:

Live our Purpose

Play to Win

Care for Others

Leadership Behaviors:

Lead through BP Values

Build enduring capability

Energize people

Improve value



Crucial to the Role

Ability to generate and apply insights to develop monetization strategy

Consistent track record in developing and implementing successful data monetization strategies.

Strong understanding of data privacy regulations, compliance, and data governance standard methodologies.

Be a self-starter who can identify improvements, make critical decisions and work with subject matter authorities throughout the business to implement.

Ability to interpret between business and IT/technology requirements to enable effective communication between all associated partners.

Financial competence, financial modelling & P&L leadership skills

Other relevant or desirable experience

Excellent analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Outstanding communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey sophisticated data concepts to non-technical partners.

Experience working cross-functionally with product, engineering, sales, legal, and marketing teams.

Experience collecting and using insights to resolve strategic direction

Ability to lead and influence across cross functional teams and at multiple levels

Ability to lead and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Background

Type of degree – Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Data Science, Business, Marketing, Economics, or a related field (Master’s preferred).

Minimum 5+ years of relevant business experience

Travel (15%)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.