  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Data Operations Administrator

Data Operations Administrator

Data Operations Administrator

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 135178BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The Data Operation Administrator strives to deliver integrated processes, data and systems across the Business Units while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Responsibilities

  • Create and maintain the master data not limited to vendor master, customer master, material master, pricing master and finance master to ensure that the master data is kept up-to-date and in a consistent and organized manner.
  • Execute assigned steps in the addition, change and de-activation processes for master data records.
  • Utilize the respective reporting tools to monitor data accuracy and synchronization across the various systems.
  • Troubleshoot data issues and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner.
  • Process master data requests efficiently in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI).
  • Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.
  • Data gathering, maintenance and reporting for the monitoring of KPIs and trends in the master data management process.

Requirements
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field or finalist pursuing a professional accounting qualification.
  • Minimum 2 – 3 years of experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization.
  • Some experience in JDE & Siebel or other SAP would be an advantage
  • Previous experience in data structures or data management/administration.
  • Previous experience in a compliance environment where standards must be delivered by systems, processes and people (e.g. a quality function) and experience of operational data requirements of complex ERP systems.
  • Shared service centre experience.

