Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Business Support Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Data Operations Administrator (Afternoon shift)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Be the centre of expertise in our ERP and CRM systems (SAP, Salesforce) and components of various satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation, and coaching

Build and maintain various master data elements across SAP ECC to create and maintain various data elements that support quality master data across the organization

Perform regular data checks to ensure values are aligned with input sources and across the various fields in ECC

Collaborate with stakeholders including external and local teams

Coordinate with various teams within the organization for required and specific information in respective stages of data maintenance

Generate, review and action data validation reports

Identify and implement improvements to data governance processes to reduce the number of errors occurring

Provide expertise and support for major projects as required

Coordinate change functions such as regression testing, change request, design forums and system rollouts

Create, document, review and update SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) where required

Proactively maximise the benefits delivered by BP’s core systems by optimising system usage and output

Continuously review the reporting process and tools, seek opportunities for improvement, recommend changes and support implementation

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Strong PC skills, including Microsoft Office applications with the ability to navigate and use various software applications

Understanding if the principles and necessities of quality administration and quality control

Passion for data accuracy with a good understanding of end-to-end impacts of data elements

Knowledge of data administration systems and QA/QC activities as well as associated compliance requirements are good to have

SAP experience is good to have

Experience and expertise in Master Data activities is good to have

Ability to prioritize requests and complete more than one task simultaneously

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks

Customer-focused and proactive attitude

Attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to self-direct workload

Ability to work under stress

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Ability to work in afternoon shifts every other week

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



