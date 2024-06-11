Data Operations Administrator (FTC)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Data Operations Administrator (Fixed term) to join us in Szeged.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

BP has established a Business Service Centre (BSC) in Hungary which, subject to relevant country consultation, will provide Finance, Customer Service and Operational Procurement services to all Refining and Marketing (R&M) businesses in Europe. The main goal of the BSC is to deliver value add services and process transformation for the various business units within the Refining & Marketing Division of BP.

As a Data Operations Administrator you will be the center of expertise for GBS Europe in our ERP systems (SAP, Salesforce) and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation, and coaching. You will report to Data Operations Team Leader directly.

Please note you will be required to work 14:30-23:00 CET once every 2-3 weeks to support US based stakeholders .

Key Accountabilities:

Create and maintain various master data elements across the NIKE SAP ECC as well as data elements that support quality master data across the organization.

Perform regular data checks to ensure values are aligned with input sources and across the various fields in ECC.

Maintain the data portfolio across different systems.

Manage the SAP ECC iDoc handler.

Utilize iDoc handler data and the incoming requests.

Liaise with stakeholders including external and local teams to manage workload. Follow mapping - and other input files, as appropriate.

Generate, review and action data validation reports (based upon agreed schedule for the particular data element). Validate reports with other departments on request.

Trouble-shoot material related failures throughout the planning and execution process.

Identify and implement improvements to data governance processes to reduce the number of errors occurring and minimize rework.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 1-3 years of relevant work experience.

Strong PC skills, including Microsoft Office applications with the ability to navigate and use various software applications.

Flexibility on working hours.

Proficiency in data management.

Excellent relationship building and communication skills.

Passion for data accuracy with a good understanding of end-to-end impacts of data elements.

Proficiency in English (written and spoken).

Experience and expertise in Master Data activities.

Ability to work under pressure.

Understanding of CI principles and ability to apply and drive solutions.

Self-motivated and able to see activities through to completion.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Higher education would be advantageous.

Knowledge of data administration systems and QA/QC activities, as well as associated compliance requirements.

Additional language skills (Dutch, French, German, and Italian) is an advantage.

SAP experience.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora- and Szeged offices. e.g.: Play Zones, office massage, sport- and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



